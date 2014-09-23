Uncleared Waste Lands Officials in the Dock

Express News Service By

BANGALORE: District in-charge minister Ramalinga Reddy on Monday directed BBMP to suspend an Assistant Executive, Uday Kumar, and an Assistant Executive engineer, Mohan, for dereliction of duty after he noticed uncleared garbage lying opposite the BMTC depot in Subhashnagar.

The Minister inspected work on the Okalipuram bridge and assessed how vehicular movement from the bus stop and the city railway station was affecting traffic in the area, along with Food and Civil Supplies minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.