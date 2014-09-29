BANGALORE : Cancer cases are on the rise in the country, suggests data from Population Based Cancer Registries. “There are 10 lakh new cancer patients in the country per year,” says Dr Shekhar Patil, a medical oncologist at the Bangalore Institute of Oncology.

Experts say hormonal cancers are on the rise in women and tobacco-related cancers are increasing in men. The lack of mass screening of cancers in people has led to cancer cases not being detected early, they say.

Dr C Ramesh, professor and head at Department of Epidemiology at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology says that a majority of patients go to the doctor only when the cancer is at an advanced stage. “Early detection is very important. We have no organised screening programmes for any form of cancer.”

Ramesh says, “Hormone-based cancer cases are increasing among women in the country. Tobacco-related cancers such as oral cancer and head and neck cancer are also on the rise. Mouth cancers are seen more in women. This is because of the practice of chewing tobacco among women. Lung cancers are also on the rise in women.”

He says, data shows cervical cancer cases to be decreasing among women, though. In 2011, there were 57,557 new cases of cancer in Karnataka and 59,386 cases in 2013. There will be 61,319 in 2015, according to estimates. Cancer cases in the state are calculated based on the number of cases in cities like Bangalore according to the Population Based Cancer Registries. In 2020 there will be 66,654 new cases of cancer in Karnataka.

Causes can be attributed to obesity and lifestyle, says the doctor. Dr M Vijayakumar, Director of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology says, “Cancer is a notifiable disease but not all patients get registered. The statistics of number of cancer cases are computed based on hospital cancer registries and population-based cancer registries.”