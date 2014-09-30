BANGALORE: High Court judge Justice N Kumar has asked the Karnataka Judicial Academy to include in its curriculum a case in which a group of 10 deceived the Lok Adalat and claimed ownership of another man’s land.

The case relates to a three-acre 39-gunta piece of land in Kasaba hobli in Chikmagalur taluk, originally owned by one Chikkaiah. He died on May 18, 1980.

In December 2007, one Gangamma, who claimed to be Chikkaiah’s daughter, moved the City Civil Court in Chikmagalur seeking sole ownership of the property. She also sought a permanent injunction restraining nine others from entering the land.

In January 2008, the 10 filed a compromise petition and the matter was referred to the Lok Adalat on February 2. On February 11, the compromise was accepted and the Lok Adalat was praised for its speedy disposal of the case.

However, after learning about the order, one Ananthaiah approached the High Court saying he is the only son of Chikkaiah and requested that the compromise decree be quashed.

Last month, Justice Kumar disposed of the case in favour of Ananthaiah, observing that Gangamma had not produced any documents to prove she is Chikkaiah’s daughter. He said the Lok Adalat judge and the conciliator had failed to apply their minds and see through the collusion among the 10 parties.

‘Be Cautious’

Justice Kumar called upon judges to be cautious and bear in mind that they have the duty of making sure petitioners present valid documents in such cases.

“The judge became an easy prey to the fraud played by the parties in this case,” he said. He said such a ‘resolution’ by the Lok Adalat harms the reputation of the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism and reduces it to a farce. “Every one of us has the duty to ensure the ADR mechanism is not misused,” Justice Kumar said.

The court also asked the registry to send a copy of the order to the Karnataka Judicial Academy and the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, to train both judges and conciliators.