How to practise

Lie down on your back on the floor

Fold knees and open them hip width apart, heels making 90 degrees angle with knees

Bend your elbows and bring them over your head

Inhale, press hands and feet on the ground and slowly lift the whole body up

Raise pelvis up and arch your back

Straighten your arms and legs as much as possible. Distribute body weight evenly between hands and feet

For a more effective stretch, pull the muscles of your thighs upward and lift heels off the floor

Advance practitioners can gradually balance and slowly lift their left hand

Gaze straight back and relax your neck

Hold the posture for about 10 seconds and slowly increase the holding until 15 seconds as you advance in your practice

Gradually come down and relax. Now repeat the asana and the next time lift your right hand up. This variation can be incorporated in different Vinyasa flows

Benefits

Ensures proper blood circulation throughout the entire body

Increases lung capacity

Energises spine and makes it supple

Strengthens the abdominal organs

Helps prevent prolapse of the uterus

Works on digestive, respiratory, nervous, glandular and cardiovascular systems

Intense stretch for arms, chest, neck and shoulder

Caution: This is an advanced asana and needs to be performed under a Master’s guidance.

Grand Master Akshar,

Akshar Power Yoga Academy