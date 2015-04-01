Chakrasana Variation
By Grand Master Akshar | Published: 01st April 2015
How to practise
- Lie down on your back on the floor
- Fold knees and open them hip width apart, heels making 90 degrees angle with knees
- Bend your elbows and bring them over your head
- Inhale, press hands and feet on the ground and slowly lift the whole body up
- Raise pelvis up and arch your back
- Straighten your arms and legs as much as possible. Distribute body weight evenly between hands and feet
- For a more effective stretch, pull the muscles of your thighs upward and lift heels off the floor
- Advance practitioners can gradually balance and slowly lift their left hand
- Gaze straight back and relax your neck
- Hold the posture for about 10 seconds and slowly increase the holding until 15 seconds as you advance in your practice
- Gradually come down and relax. Now repeat the asana and the next time lift your right hand up. This variation can be incorporated in different Vinyasa flows
Benefits
- Ensures proper blood circulation throughout the entire body
- Increases lung capacity
- Energises spine and makes it supple
- Strengthens the abdominal organs
- Helps prevent prolapse of the uterus
- Works on digestive, respiratory, nervous, glandular and cardiovascular systems
- Intense stretch for arms, chest, neck and shoulder
Caution: This is an advanced asana and needs to be performed under a Master’s guidance.
Grand Master Akshar,
Akshar Power Yoga Academy,#4004, 100 Ft Rd, Indiranagar akshar@aksharyoga.com