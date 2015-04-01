BENGALURU: Students enrolling in state universities to pursue higher education will have to plant a sapling and nurture it during their stay on the campus.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has made it compulsory for all universities across the nation to implement the ‘One Student One Tree’ scheme. It issued a circular on Saturday directing vice-chancellors to take necessary measures to implement it from the coming academic year.

The UGC also asked the universities to implement a six-month-long core module syllabus on environmental studies for undergraduate courses to create awareness among students on preserving the environment.

It asked universities that have not yet implemented the module to do so immediately as the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the UGC to monitor its implementation following a Supreme Court order.

It reminded the universities that non-compliance will be tantamount to contempt of court. The UGC said the ‘One Student One Tree’ scheme is an extension of this green intiative, and asked NSS and other allied voluntary services in the universities to take charge of the scheme.

It said the universities should provide free saplings to the students and a ‘Special Plantation Drive’ should be conducted to make the campus green.

Bangalore University is all set to implement the ‘One student One tree’ scheme, which was discussed even in the recent academic council meeting.

“During admission itself we can distribute saplings and ask the students to plant a tree and nurture it,” said BU Vice-Chancellor B Thimme Gowda.