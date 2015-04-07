NAGAVARA:With an array of events like celebrity guest appearances, experiential activities, fan sessions and book launches, Comic Con, Bengaluru concluded on Sunday.

As reported earlier by this paper, one of the many attractions this time was the presence of Daniel Portman, best known for his role as Podrick Payn in Game of Thrones. There was also Natalia Tena who is famous for her role as Tonks in the Harry Potter series and as Osha in Game of Thrones. They both took part in special sessions.

In a first of its kind event, a chat was organised with Vandana Verma from NASA (via Skype) on space exploration. Another attraction was the Game of Throne’s Photo Op Booth. Comic Con India this time officially tied up with HBO to bring the throne replica exclusively for fans so that they could get their pictures clicked.

For the first time, the city hosted the Comic Con Awards Ceremony on the second day. CCI awards honored Aabid Surti-a national award winning Indian author, artist, cartoonist, and playwright, with the lifetime achievement award. He shared his experiences with fans, “I call the CCI Lifetime Achievement Award, a rare event because only Comic Con India can think of honoring creators of comic characters and cartoonists every year. For me, this award is more precious than any Padma award.”

Fans came dressed as their favourite comic characters and won prizes under different categories: Comic book/Graphic novel, Animated series/Movie, Manga/Anime, Sci-Fi/Fantasy and Gaming. CCI also set up an exclusive Gaming Arena.

There were a lot of books and publications launched during the event.

The Seven Beasts written by Hyderabad’s young author, Shehzor Mujthedi was one of them.

Palm’s Foster Home for Peculiar Stories written by CG Salamander was launched by Jellyfish Publications. “It is about how the newest and most successful religion (cabbagism) threatens to bring about the obliteration of the world. It is up to a despondent zombie and a collection of rowdy farm animals to save the earth. It took almost eight months for me to write the book,”said Salamander.

S M Y Rafi’s book, The Traversers Memoirs, was also launched. Rafi said, “It is going be a 20 part series and I have already written 4000 pages. It is a high fantasy series set in my imaginary world called Epidrae.”

Leo and Capri was launched in the convention by Lakshman Amarnath. “It is a set of three stories narrated by two humanoid parrots encouraging tolerance and co-existence among all living beings,”said a representative.

East India Comics launched Taranath Tantric-City of Sorrows Part 3 which culminates in a lot of supernatural elements.

Comic Con this time created a lot of exclusive events and gave the fans and the exhibitors a platform to showcase their talents and celebrate their love for comics.

The city is already eagerly awaiting the next big explosion of pop culture.