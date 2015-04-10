BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a massive drive at the zonal level to remove all unauthorised advertisements in the city. It started the process on Thursday by marking with paint the various advertisements — authorised, unauthorised and those involved in court cases.

The Palike’s drive came after the ‘adamant’ stand by field-level officials on nine circulars issued in the last eight months to remove unauthorised advertisements in eight zones of the city. This time, the Palike has fixed a specific time limit for each zone (see box) to identify the three kinds of advertisements.

According to a recent circular issued by Commissioner M Lakshminarayana, zonal-level officials neither removed the unauthorised advertisements nor collected penalty for the same, despite nine circulars issued between July 2014 and February 2015.

Even a showcause notice issued to assistant revenue officials and zonal commissioners for failing to execute the circulars showed no result.

Finally, K Mathai, Assistant Commissioner (Advertisement), took stringent steps to root out the advertisement mafia in the city by taking steps to mark the illegal advertisements with red paint.

Now, BBMP can identify illegal advertisements and assess the amount of penalty easily. This will bring enormous revenue to the local body, sources said. Each team at the zonal level will have a vehicle and three staff members.

The officials of the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Advertisement will coordinate with them. Assistant executive engineers of all zones have been asked to cooperate. The team should photograph as well as videograph the removal of unauthorised advertisements and collection of penalty.

The assistant commissioner of advertisement was asked to submit the report if assistant revenue officials refused to cooperate with the team for disciplinary action including suspension if necessary. The zonal commissioners have been told to submit the report after noticing any non-cooperation from zonal officials.

Drive Begins With Non-cooperation

Meanwhile, on the very first day, the drive received non-cooperation from the assistant revenue officials in East zone. Hence, the zonal commmissioner submitted a report to K Mathai for disciplinary action, sources said.

Meanwhile, a fake letterhead of the proceedings of a meeting held on December 18, 2014, barring the transfer of hoarding licences and locations and others, has been withdrawn by BBMP Commissioner M Lakshminarayana.

The fake letterhead allegedly modified this restriction. Mathai had identified the discrepancy after realising that the fake letterhead featured smaller fonts.

In fact, Lakshminarayana had signed the fake letterhead leading to losses running to crores of rupees as several proposals of advertisement were approved based on it.

Schedule of Marking

East Zone: April 9, 10 and 13

West: April 15 and 16

South: April 17 and 18

Yelahanka: April 20

Mahadevapura: April 22 and 23

RR Nagar: April 24

Bommanahalli: April 25

Dasarahalli: April 27

Identification Authorised Advertisement: A1, A2, A3.

Unauthorised Advertisement: U1, U2, U3

Cases pending: C1, C2, C3..