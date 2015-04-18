BENGALURU: The city police have made elaborate security arrangements in the light of the dawn-to-dusk bandh call given by several pro-Kannada organisations on Saturday.

Over 10,000 policemen including Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Home Guards will be deployed on bandobast duty. The bandh has been called across the state to protest against the Tamil Nadu government which is opposing the construction of a dam at Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk.

City Police Commissioner M N Reddi told reporters on Friday that there is a high alert across the state to ensure no untoward incident occurs. About 30 platoons each of KSRP and City Armed Reserve, two companies of Rapid Action Force and 500 personnel of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force have been deployed. Besides, 500 Home Guards along with the city police will be posted in and around the city, he said.

“We had a meeting with the bandh organisers and informed them that the protesters should not force business establishments and shops to down shutters. It is up to the people to observe the bandh.

Some organisations have sought permission to take out a rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park and we have given the permission. Policemen will record

the entire rally and if anyone tries to disturb the law and order situation, we will take strict action against them,” Reddi added.

While many organisations including industries, traders and State Government Employees’ Association in Mysuru have announced support for the bandh, none of the Kannada organisations in Belagavi have issued any press releases or made any announcements extending their support to the bandh.

Security has also been tightened at Krishnaraja Sagar in Mandya district and in Kolar, Chickballapur and Chamarajanagar districts, bordering Tamil Nadu.

Additional forces will be deployed in the areas bordering Tamil Nadu in Kolar district especially near Malur, which is close to Hosur in Tamil Nadu and the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway which passes through the district.