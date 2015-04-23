SADASHIVANAGAR:The Rajkumar family has begun planting neem trees to mark his birth anniversary, which falls on Friday.

Raghavendra Rajkumar, second son of Rajkumar, has bought over 200 saplings and begun planting them in and around the city. Neem is native to India and its neighbours.

"We planted the first neem tree at my spiritual guruji's place in JP Nagar VI Phase. We have already planted about 25 and will complete planting all 200 saplings by April 24," he said.

The family is also making efforts to green the vicinity of Rajkumar statues. "We are telling all those who instal Rajkumar statues to plant neem trees too," he said.

At Rajkumar's samadhi at Kanteerava Studios, the family will plant a couple of saplings and get some earth from the estate where his mother is buried.

"My elder brother Shivarajkumar and my younger brother Puneet will also go around spreading awareness," he told City Express.

The family is appealing to admirers of the actor to plant a neem sapling wherever they live. "It is all right even if they don't bring a garland to his samadhi," Raghavendra said.

In 1993, April 23 was the day Raghavendra's second son Guru was born. Rajkumar visited the hospital, and joked, "You are born one day before me. So you become my elder brother!"

He named the baby Guruve Gowda. "What made you come out of your mother's womb so early to an environment that is so polluted?" he remarked.

On another occasion, two to three weeks before his death, Rajkumar spoke about nature and the environment.

"We drink mother's milk and don't serve her enough. Mother Earth takes care of everybody and we all go back to her, yet we spoil her by killing the environment," he had said.

Raghavendra says his father's words had been ringing in his mind. The idea of planting trees came from Raghavendra's wife Mangala.

"She said since Appaji was also an agriculturist, it would be good to give back something to the environment," he said. There is a reason for choosing neem. "Of all trees, my father liked neem. He knew it provided a lot of oxygen," he said.

The family also heard that Shirdi Saibaba had taken encouraged the planting of neem trees, making Maharashtra home to the largest number of trees of that species.

Inspired by Rajkumar, thousands of people donate their eyes.

Neem trees need just two months of watering. The family will take up the responsibility of watering all saplings planted to mark the anniversary.

"We just want Rajkumar fans to go out and plant neem trees. Our aim is to plant at least one lakh neem trees by April 2016," Raghavendra said

He stopped speaking when a tree was cut

Rajkumar practised yoga at the Bengaluru palace for nearly 10 years. He used to walk every evening at a nearby park.

"There was a sampige tree in our house, and my mother had it removed because of a vaastu expert's advice. Appaji was so upset he did not speak to my mother and the rest of us for a month," recalled his son Raghavendra Rajkumar.

At their house In Chennai, a neem tree blocked the view. Rajkumar would not let the family cut the tree, saying it was providing shade for the neighbours.

"He loved sleeping under that tree, and got a tap fixed under it. He took a bath there, saying the leaves had medicinal qualities," Raghavendra said.

Back in his village at Gajanur, Rajkumar used to meditate under a banyan tree planted by his father. He used to say a tree gets its name only from its fruit. Parents similarly earn a name from what their children do, he would muse.