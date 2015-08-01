BU Trifurcation is on Flimsy Grounds, Say Teachers
By Express News Service | Published: 01st August 2015 06:41 AM |
Last Updated: 01st August 2015 06:41 AM |
BENGALURU: The teaching fraternity of Bangalore University organised a discussion-cum-protest at the Central College campus on Friday against the proposed trifurcation of the varsity.
At least 70 senior professors, research associates and some non-teaching staff took part in the protest.
“Except for a flimsy reason of large number of colleges, there is no other reason for the trifurcation. If it is carried out, then it would be harmful for Bangalore University’s future and also for the future of higher education in the state,” a senior professor said.
It was evident in the protest that everybody was academically and emotionally attached to the institution. “The process of trifurcation, initiated by the Government of Karnataka will upset many stakeholders in multi fold. The process is going ahead without heeding to the opinions of stakeholders like teachers, research scholars, students, administration and society at large. No public opinion-generating mechanism was utilised while taking this stand,” another professor said.
The protestors were of the view that the whole method of dividing the university is wrong and unscientific. The glory and fame of Bangalore University is at stake now, especially in its 51st year of its existence where instead of adding colours to its feathers, it is being trifurcated, they said.
Senior professors Sharath Ananthmurthy and M K Sridhar were among those present.
Professors Point Out
- Bangalore University, which is functioning with less than 50 per cent of its staff, is being trifurcated along with its resources, which could lead to chaos.
- Without sufficient preparedness, the government’s attempt to trifurcate this institution will put students in the lurch, as new buildings, class rooms, hostels are not in place.
- The rationale used by the government to justify the trifurcation is the problem with examination and administration of a large number of affiliated colleges under the university. Delhi University, Mumbai University are among many other universities in the nation that function with more than 800 colleges. Then what is the issue with Bangalore University?
- The government must consider creating new universities that would serve the real needs of students in places like Kolar and Chikballapur, without disturbing the varsity’s structure.
Why is trifurcation a bad idea?
- The given reason of too many colleges to administer does not hold any merit as this may be addressed by administrative measures that adopt information technology practices intensively.
- The trifurcation will not only weaken Bangalore University but also render the newer universities toothless and with no value addition as the resources are to be divided into three portions.
- The trifurcation proposal should be immediately stopped from going into effect and instead serious measures to further strengthen the university must be considered.
- In view of the above considerations, representatives of the academic fraternity will meet the Governor of Karnataka to convince him that he should act to save the integrity of the university and stop the trifurcation.