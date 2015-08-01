BENGALURU: The teaching fraternity of Bangalore University organised a discussion-cum-protest at the Central College campus on Friday against the proposed trifurcation of the varsity.

At least 70 senior professors, research associates and some non-teaching staff took part in the protest.

“Except for a flimsy reason of large number of colleges, there is no other reason for the trifurcation. If it is carried out, then it would be harmful for Bangalore University’s future and also for the future of higher education in the state,” a senior professor said.

It was evident in the protest that everybody was academically and emotionally attached to the institution. “The process of trifurcation, initiated by the Government of Karnataka will upset many stakeholders in multi fold. The process is going ahead without heeding to the opinions of stakeholders like teachers, research scholars, students, administration and society at large. No public opinion-generating mechanism was utilised while taking this stand,” another professor said.

The protestors were of the view that the whole method of dividing the university is wrong and unscientific. The glory and fame of Bangalore University is at stake now, especially in its 51st year of its existence where instead of adding colours to its feathers, it is being trifurcated, they said.

Senior professors Sharath Ananthmurthy and M K Sridhar were among those present.

Professors Point Out

Bangalore University, which is functioning with less than 50 per cent of its staff, is being trifurcated along with its resources, which could lead to chaos.

Without sufficient preparedness, the government’s attempt to trifurcate this institution will put students in the lurch, as new buildings, class rooms, hostels are not in place.

The rationale used by the government to justify the trifurcation is the problem with examination and administration of a large number of affiliated colleges under the university. Delhi University, Mumbai University are among many other universities in the nation that function with more than 800 colleges. Then what is the issue with Bangalore University?

The government must consider creating new universities that would serve the real needs of students in places like Kolar and Chikballapur, without disturbing the varsity’s structure.

Why is trifurcation a bad idea?