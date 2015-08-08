BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday finalised its second list of candidates for 58 BBMP wards after marathon deliberations. The party has already announced its candidates for 96 wards.

The meeting, attended by former deputy chief minister R Ashok, who is heading the candidates selection committee, Union ministers Ananth Kumar, D V Sadananda Gowda and others, has cleared the names of 58 ticket aspirants, party sources said.

The second list will be formally announced on Saturday. The party leadership is also said to have decided to make changes in the first list of candidates, specifically for a few wards under Vijayanagar and Govindarajanagar Assembly constituencies.

Former minister V Somanna had reportedly expressed his serious displeasure at selection of candidates for some of the wards in these two Assembly constituencies.