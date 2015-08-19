BENGALURU: Lok Sabha member and senior Congress leader D K Suresh has predicted a landslide victory for the Congress in the August 22 BBMP elections.

Speaking to Express here on Tuesday, Suresh, who represents Bengaluru Rural, said, “The euphoria over (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and the BJP among voters one year back has subsided.” He claimed that people from all sections in the society, who were awaiting ‘ache din’ as promised by the Prime Minister, were left frustrated. “The overwhelming confidence that shone on the faces of the BJP leaders in the pre-BBMP poll days are missing now.”

He said the Congress campaign spearheaded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president G Parameshwara has “turned the tables on the saffron party.”

He said, “All party (Congress) leaders, , shunning their differences if any, are working in unison for the success of the party candidates.”

Several pro-poor schemes initiated by the state government will ensure the success of Congress candidates in the BBMP polls, he said.