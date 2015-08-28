BENGALURU: The state government has posted two more deputy commissioners of police for Bengaluru city. With this, the city will have four DCPs (Traffic).

The two posts were created following a recent government order. Sridhar, who was SP, Lokayukta police, Chitradurga, has been transferred as DCP (Traffic-South). Renuka Sukumaran, who was Superintendent of Police, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement Cell, was appointed DCP (Traffic-North).

Earlier, there were only two DCPs — East and West — to look after traffic issues in the city. They were headed by the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The city police had sent a proposal to the state government to sanction to more DCP posts for the traffic division after commuters complained of congested roads due to increase in the number of vehicles. The government approved the request in June.