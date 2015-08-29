BENGALURU: Arch rivals Congress and JD(S) cosied up on Friday to make a joint bid to capture the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The BJP has won a simple majority in the BBMP council in the just concluded elections, and the two rival parties are strategising to derail its plans.

Late on Thursday and through Friday, the two parties held a series of meetings to garner the numbers required to defeat the BJP in the mayoral elections, the date for which is yet to be fixed.

According to sources, JD(S) MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan and a few Congress leaders, including State Planning Commission Deputy Chairman C M Ibrahim, brokered talks between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy. However, Siddaramaiah denied the moves and said he was not aware of the developments.

The Congress and the JD(S), parties that had bitterly denounced each other during the campaign, are now sensing a chance to win the mayor’s post with the help of six independents and 32 non-councillor voters (such as MLAs, MLCs and MPs). If things go their way, the tally comes to 129. On the other hand, the BJP has 126 members with 101 corporators, one independent, and MLAs, MLCs and MPs who add up to 25 (see box).

Since four votes can make a difference, the mayoral poll is likely to see a photo finish. The results can tilt either way if two or three independents switch sides.

It is being rumoured that the new allies have already got the support of seven independents, who are being guarded to prevent poaching by the BJP.

The Congress and the JD(S) refrained from making an official announcement of their coming together, as they are awaiting the Congress high command’s approval. Siddaramaiah, already on the back foot after the party’s lukewarm performance in the BBMP elections, is reportedly extra-cautious, fearing a big backlash if his attempts fail. Some Congress leaders, such as Energy Minister D K Shivkumar, are opposing the alliance as they are bitter rivals of JD(S) leaders H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy. Meanwhile, the Congress has convened a meeting of its corporators on Saturday. KPCC chief G Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah will attend the meeting.

Kumaraswamy told reporters the party had not received any official communication from the Congress seeking an alliance. He said some Congress leaders had sent feelers to Zameer Ahmed, and the MLA had brought it to the notice of the party leaders. “The issue has come this far. Let us see how it unfolds,” he remarked. Asked if the alliance went against the people’s mandate, Kumaraswamy said, “The BJP might have got 100 seats in the 198-member council. But the electoral college for the Mayoral elections comprises 255 votes. It has to get a majority there,” he said.

Jolted by the development, BJP leaders R Ashoka, V Somanna and Aravind Limbavali got into action mode to enlist independents’ support. “It is unethical on the part of Congress and JD(S) to try and take over the BBMP. People will teach them a lesson for disrespecting their mandate,” Ashoka said.