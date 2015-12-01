BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday issued notice to the state government on a public interest litigation questioning the veto power granted to councillors as chairpersons of ward committees under the Karnataka Municipal Corporations (KMC), Act, 1976.

A division bench of officiating Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice B V Nagarathna issued the notice while hearing a petition filed by Muralidhar Rao, a resident of Koramangala. The petition stated that the veto power as per Section 13H(7) of the KMC Act virtually makes the decision of the councillor as chairperson of respective ward committees final. It also gives ample scope for overruling even a decision taken by the majority in the 11-member ward committees.