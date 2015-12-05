If late-night hunger pangs strike, worry not because you are not alone. Most of the people who work late or or party hard till the middle of the night find themselves in a fix when they crave food but can’t bring themselves to cook. Well, here are some restaurants that understand the needs of night owls and deliver food at your doorstep, no matter how late.

Midnight Hunger Solutions

Pioneers in the midnight food delivery platform, the restaurant caters to people all over the city. Vaibhav Ali realised that there were few affordable solutions for midnight hunger pangs, and hit upon the idea. “We wanted our restaurant to be known for reasonably priced food,” says Vaibhav. The chicken dishes are priced at `160 for half a plate and `280 for a full plate. While vegetarians would have only the vegetarian biryani option elsewhere, Vaibhav has come up with paneer, babaycorn and mushroom variants.

The food -- spices and other ingredients -- here can be customised according to your taste. They also have mughlai gravies on the menu. Choose from any of the 150 dishes they have on the menu, rest assured it will delivered within 45 minutes or an hour.

Latenight.in

For night owls in south and east Bengaluru, try this one. Latenight started with a lookout for good food after a late night. Two friends Shalin Mishra and Gautam Boudh came together to help people who’ve come home to an empty refrigerator. Their popular dishes, Shalin says, are Hyderabadi dum biryani, tandoor chicken, paneer tikka, paneer chicken, Shezwan noodles and roti naan, and in desserts gulab jamun and gajar ka halwa. They deliver in an hour and not just food, but also drinks, cigarettes, OTC medcines and condoms till 4 in the morning.

Crunchy Pizzas

Midnight food does not have to be boringly functional. Try Crunch Pizzas. Vegetarians can try kitchen garden pizza and, the non-vegetarians, can pick dragon pizza (which is spicy as the name suggests). There is also an oddly named and baked pizza - the sweet tooth pizza. This is, as the name suggests, someone who like a sugar hit after 11 pm. In all, they have 13 varieties of non-vegetarian pizzas and 16 varieties on vegetarian pizzas. Some nights, you just need a little something, and cannot wolf down an entire pizza. Then, pick a quarter pizza or a half. Pizzas are priced between `250 and `750. They deliver in and around Indiranagar.

Express Food Delivery

If you want to order food for a weekend party, this is the place you go to. They serve biryani, parathas, tacos, noodles, friend rice, rolls, etc. For the health freaks, there are chapathis too at `20. They deliver food in and around Indiranagar. Thilith Anthony from the restaurant says that the restaurant’s USP is their dum biryanis. They get orders from singles in the city and families. Weekend party orders are their staple.

Moonlight Biryani

Located in Jalahalli, Moonlight Biryani serves home-made biryani. Though the menu lists fewer options than other restaurants, they have made sure that they cover most dishes liked by all. They have chicken biryani, egg biryani, veg biryani, french fries, kebabs both spicy and non-spicy, gulab jamun and rasgulla. They deliver anywhere in and around. Food is priced between `60 and `160. Delivery is for a minimum order of `250.