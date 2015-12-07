BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging at Mahadevapura on Friday. Police said that dowry harassment is the reason behind her committing suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Jyotsna, a resident of B Narayanapura. She had married Venkata Jagadish, a software engineer, six months ago. The couple are from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. The police said the incident took place on Friday afternoon. Jyotsna hanged herself from the ceiling after Jagadish left for work. One of her friends, who resides in the same apartment complex, had come to see her and repeatedly knocked on the front door.

When Jyotsna did not respond, she called Jagadish to find out where she was. Jagadish called her repeatedly but she did not answer. He then returned home and peeped through the window and saw her hanging from the ceiling. He informed Mahadevapura police.

Jyotsna’s parents alleged that Jagadish was harassing their daughter over dowry for the last three months and upset over this, she committed suicide. Based on the complaint, Mahadevapura police are questioning Jagadish.