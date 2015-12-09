BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban and Rural railway police have arrested an inter-state gang responsible for thefts on trains.

The accused have been identified as Jagabandu Parida, Rakesh Mahalik, Sarang Behera, Bidya Boloram and Nataraj Sukumar. In all, jewellery, cash and other items running up to `2.26 lakh have been recovered from them.

During interrogation, it came to light that the gang was involved in nine cases in Bengaluru urban limits and two in rural limits. The men have been remanded in judicial custody.