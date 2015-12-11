BENGALURU: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Tavarekere on Wednesday evening.

The accused, identified as Puttaraju, hailing from Kollegal, was arrested on Thursday.

The police said Puttaraju approached the girl when her mother was washing clothes and offered to take care of her. The unsuspectmother sent the girl with Puttaraju.

Later, when the child came back home, she complained of stomach pain. When her mother examined her, she found bruises and swelling on her private parts.

A visit to a nearby hospital confirmed that the girl had been sexually assaulted.

Police said Puttaraju was tracked down in Kollegal and arrested. A case has been registered against him under the POCSO Act.

Man Held for Harrasing Woman

Yelahanka police on Thursday detained a man based on a complaint filed by a woman that he had sexually harassed her on December 6.

According to the complainant, a student of a college in Yelahanka, she was walking near the Mother Diary Circle with another friend when the man sexually harassed her.

The police picked up Ramaswamy (37), a resident of Yelahanka. Ramaswamy told the police that he and complainant were at a wine store. As the store was quite small, he brushed past the the complainant after buying alcohol.

This led to a fracas with the complainant abusing Ramaswamy. She then caught hold of his collar, after which he grabbed her hand to protest her action.

Police said Ramaswamy has been detained for further questioning. Investigations is on.