BENGALURU: Former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde said that job aspirants must fight for their right to be employed regardless of failure. He was speaking at the state convention of the Job Aspirants’ Action Committee organised in the city on Sunday.

“Job aspirants must fight for the right to be employed. There may sometimes be instances when it seems like there is no justice. However, these must be taken in stride while the efforts must continue,” said Justice Hegde.

He also advised youths not to be bogged down by corruption in society. “Even in history, there are many instances wherein success is achieved after putting up a fight. Corruption must not be an obstacle in the fight for the right to be employed,” he added.