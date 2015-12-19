Flyover Connecting Hebbal, Nagawara Junctions on Cards

Express News Service By

BANGALURU : In an effort to enable the free-flow of vehicular movement near the Hebbal Junction, the state government has plans to build another elevated flyover, connecting with the Nagawara Junction and a private land developing company has come forward with financial support.

Speaking to reporters after holding a meeting attended by senior officials of the BBMP, BDA, Metro and Urban development, here on Friday, Bengaluru Development Minister K J George, said, “There is a proposal to build a 4.25-km of elevated stretch connecting Hebbal Junction to Nagawara Junction.”

He maintained that the Rs 450-crore elevated fly-over proposal was envisaged to ease vehicular congestion, and that it would offer seamless connectivity to the Manyata Tech Park, situated near the junction.

He said that the Embassy Group, a leading property developing company in the city, had come forward with financial assistance of Rs 50 crore to the project. “I have directed the officials to encourage such plans,” he said.

The project, which would be developed by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), also comprised sky-walks, under-passes and other road infrastructure.

He appreciated the Embassy group’s gesture and appealed to other private companies to emulate this.

Embassy Group’s Chairperson, Jitu Virwani, who was also present on the occasion, said, “We have been chasing the government on this project for the last two years.”

He also claimed that many companies, located within and outside Manyata Tech Park, have also evinced interest to lend a helping hand to the state government to ease road congestion and ‘Make Things Better’.

Repair of Roads

Replying to question, George said that a Rs 1,200 crore Action Plan had been prepared to take up repair of road networks, lay new ones and fill up potholes.