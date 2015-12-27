BENGALURU: JP Nagar police on Friday arrested a gang of five, including three students, for assaulting two men after a clash over a trivial issue. The accused had also kidnapped the victims in a car. Police, who were alerted about the incident, chased the vehicle and nabbed the accused.

The arrested have been identified as Anand, Sanjay, both cab drivers, Nandish, Kishore and Hemant, who are said to be students. All are residents of Jaraganahalli near JP Nagar.

The victims are Cheluvaraju alias Rajesh and Seena alias Srinivas, residents of JP Nagar.

Police said that two weeks ago, prime accused Anand’s car was damaged after a car driven by one Vinod hit it near Jaraganahalli. Both quarelled about it and Anand had demanded Vinod to pay for the repair. Vinod, who had agreed to pay Anand, was later avoiding the latter.

Angry about this, Anand and four of his friends decided to confront Vinod on Friday. Around 10.30 pm, they saw Vinod’s car near Jaraganahalli Lake and stopped it. Vinod’s friends Rajesh and Seena were in the car. The accused asked them about Vinod’s whereabouts. When they did not get a proper response, they attacked them with beer bottles and kidnapped them.

A passerby who noticed the incident alerted the police control room. Banashankari police and JP Nagar police put up check points around the area. When they found a suspiciious car, they chased it and rescued the victims and arrested the accused.