BENGALURU: A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed by her mother and her lover at Banahalli village in Hebbagodi on the outskirts of the city.

Police have arrested Sathish (30), a native of Chamarajnagar, and Shobha (23), a daily wager, in this regard. They are accused of having killed Divya, who was studying in UKG in a private school in Kittaganahalli.

A senior police officer said that on October 30, Shobha had approached Hebbagodi police and filed a case stating that Divya fell in the bathroom and succumbed to head injuries at a private hospital.

“Two weeks later, we received a postmortem report, which revealed that the girl had been sexually assaulted and had died due to external injuries,” he said.

Based on the report, police interrogated Shobha, who revealed that she had banged her daughter’s head against the wall. The child is said to have abused Satish for coming to the house. Upset over this, the duo planned to kill Divya.

Both Sathish and Shobha used to beat her regularly and police have booked Sathish under POCSO act.

Shobha, a daily wager in a factory, was separated from her husband two years ago and had come in contact

with Sathish.

Since then, Sathish has been coming to Shobha’s house. His family lives in a nearby village.

Similar Cases September 4 : An eight-year-old girl, Smitha, was immersed in a water sump by her mother and her lover in Tavarekere on Magadi Road. During investigation, the police learnt that it was a case of murder and arrested the mother Latha (25), an employee in a garment factory, and her paramour Ramesh (28), owner of an eatery.

August 14 : Seven-year-old Mahesh was smothered to death by one Sylambarasan, who had an illicit relationship with his mother.

The body of the boy was found in Marasandra forest area in Bagalur police limits. The accused lured the boy with biscuits to take

him away.