Two Killed as Bus Rams into Barrier

BENGALURU: Two people were killed on the spot and several others injured after a speeding bus lost control and rammed into the iron barrier along the road, near Bhuvanahalli, here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am at Kannamangala Palya, when the driver swerved the vehicle to avoid a head-on collision with a car. As he was overspeeding, he lost control and rammed into the barrier and the vehicle overturned.

The deceased have been identified as Nagendra (19) and Murali Kumar (25), both residents of Chikkaballapur. Nagendra was the cleaner of the bus and Murali was employed with a private firm.

According to police, 15-20 passengers in the bus were injured and the condition of three was said to be serious. Soon after the accident, the bus driver fled from the spot.

According to the police, the bus was plying from Chikkaballapur to Bengaluru. A case was registered at Devanahalli traffic police station.