SHANTHINAGAR: If one is to go by district in-charge minister Ramalinga Reddy, residents of Shanthinagar should get relief from their woes that had caused them to register a silent protest on Saturday.

Reddy told City Express that he has recently sanctioned a `3 crore grant for the ward to help repair roads which were dug up for a sanitary line about four years ago.

“It will soon be allocated, and the concerned engineers should take the initiative and call for the tender quickly so that residents don’t have to suffer through this monsoon,” he added.

The residents formed the Shanthinagar Residents Welfare Association last November, after authorities failed to fix roads, stormwater drains and the sanitary line that cause houses to get flooded during the monsoon.

“The stormwater drain hasn’t been desilted for about seven-eight years. Since then flooding has been a problem,” said G S Renuprasad, a businessman and an active member of the association.

Also for the past four years, the drinking water, he adds, seems to have been contaminated. “Sewage water is mixed with it,” he said. The water supply too is irregular and has been a cause for concern, citizens say. Gaurishankar Polisetty, who has a software company, said that the water supplied stinks so much sometimes that one doesn’t feel like taking a bath. So residents often have to resort to calling water tankers.

A resident of the neighbourhood for over six decades now, Gaurishankar feels that Shanthinagar has always received ‘the second fiddle treatment’.

“And the amenities have been deteriorating, but what has happened over the past eight years is more than just that -- it’s neglect,” he said, adding that he and his fellow residents don’t feel like repeatedly asking for what is due to them. “The excuses we are offered sound so lame,” he further said.

His wife Sashikala, who works at his company, added, “They say that there’s a dearth of funds. We don’t know how far that’s true.” Skin infections and dengue have become common ailments, residents claim, thanks to the sewage water that seeps into homes and the water line as well. Networking engineer Anand V’s house is at the fag end of the drain, and he said that his house gets flooded after every heavy rain. “Inside the compound, it’s three feet and inside the house, one foot. Skin itching on and off is common,” he said. The road too has posed hazards, residents complain -- people fall down constantly and are injured. “A boy had to get stitches and my friend’s mother, who already has a spinal problem, has fallen twice recently,” said Renuprasad.

Reddy feels that regardless of the fund shortage that the MLA and corporator of the area have cited, work could have begun earlier. “They should have used the ward grant that they get. Where isn’t there shortage of funds?” he asked.

However, when asked when work would begin, he said that it was now upto the local authorities to ensure that work got done.

“Even after I met with the residents after the rains last year, and told them that I would allocate the funds, the corporator, MLA and MLP didn’t come to meet me. By the time they came, the grants had been allocated,” he added.

So this time, Reddy claimed, without waiting for them to take the initiative, he has allocated funds to neighbourhoods that were in need, including Shanthinagar.

Shanthinagar MLA N A Harris was not available for comment.