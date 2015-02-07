QUEEN’S ROAD: Amita and Gurudas Shenoy are synergising with The Taj West End and the Rotary Club of Bangalore to present Kala for Vidya, an exhibition and sale of works by artists.

The funds raised will help over 500 underprivileged students of the Rotary Bangalore Vidyalaya at Nagadevanahalli.

Inaugurated on Friday at The Art Corridor, The Taj West, the show will be on till Sunday (11 am to 9 pm). It features works of 27 eminent artists like Jatin Das, Appanna Pujari, Basuki Das Gupta, Chandranath Acharya, Dodamani M G, Ganpati Hegde and Gurudas Shenoy.

Amita Shenoy says, “We worked for over two months to put this show together. The artists here believe that education can bring about important changes in our society. The paintings showcased are exclusive.”

Gurudas Shenoy says, “This show showcases two of my paintings from the Hampi series and one from a series called Urbanscape. They are oils on canvas. We artists have always been sensitive to social causes and funds can be generated through charity shows. Also, public art can be used to raise awareness, and interactive activities on public platforms can be used to involve people for social initiatives.”