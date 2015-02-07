BENGALURU: Amid threats and political pressure, investigations into the alleged violations committed by Chikkamagaluru honorary wildlife warden Satish Gowda has been completed.

The final report is ready, and investigations by the Forest Department have revealed clear-cut violations of forest laws on four counts —encroachment of forest land, conversion of land use pattern, building a diversion road, and drawing water from a forest stream in Bhadra and Masgali reserve forest areas.

The Forest Mobile Squad had carried out the final mahajar and seized all material, including water pipes, and brought it to the range forest office. They have recorded all the proceedings and the seized material in view of attempts made to destroy evidence. Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) G Venkatesh, Forest Mobile Squad, Chikkmagaluru Circle, who refused to speak on the ongoing incidents of intimidation and official apathy, said, “The inquiry is complete and a chargesheet will be filed in the coming days against Satish Gowda.”

Wildlife activists from the district say the forest mobile squad completed the probe in the face of threats and non-cooperation from senior staff as Gowda was considered to be politically influential. However, with the inquiry complete and the final report ready, the case may reach its logical conclusion, they added.

Expressing serious concern over the recent trend of construction of resorts in tiger belts and resulting violations in reserve forest areas of Chikkamagaluru district, wildlife conservationist D V Girish said this was happening because of political pressure and lack of support for forest officials.

“It is highly disturbing as honest forest officers are not being given support or protection when they are doing their best to save forest land from grabbers... Material has been seized from his (Gowda’s) estate as earlier the workers there had tried to destroy evidence,” he said.

Satish Gowda was allegedly building a resort on 0.75 acres of land adjacent to the Bhadra and Masagali protected forests although he had taken permission to build a farmhouse from the Sirivase Gram Panchayat.

For the construction of his luxury resort, he had allegedly drawn water from a forest stream by laying a pipeline in forest land and further constructed a road in deemed forest land.

The construction work had been going on for the last 6-7 months. It may be recalled that on January 13, the

department had filed a First Information Report against Gowda under the Forest Conservation Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Karnataka Forest Act.