I want to begin today by narrating the story of a discovery. This discovery was made as an answer to this question: Do fish have a sense of smell? The thought of a fish picking up scent took a long time to present itself as a question to biologists. After all, why would organisms living in water need to be able to smell anything?

We do not know who took the first step towards answering this — could be a scientist with an eye for detail, an enthusiastic hobbyist or an experienced fisherman. Whoever it was did not know that a world of interesting facts was awaiting him.

Do fish use smell to communicate things? Yes, they do. Of particular interest is how they communicate fear. The famous Austrian biologist, Karl Frisch, made an intriguing discovery in this regard. He took out a fish from his study aquarium, scraped its scales a little and then returned it. What happened next piqued his curiosity.

There was an erratic movement among the shoal of fish inside and they dispersed in different directions. They regained their composure after some time. Why did this happen? Did the injured fish relay some kind of information to the others?

To test this he took out the injured fish, killed it and threw the body back into the aquarium. After all, a dead fish cannot communicate anything. But the same erratic movement followed — a fear psychosis. Did the fish react to the sight of death? Frisch had to wait again for things to cool down and for the fish to regain their normal behaviour.

This time, he cut a piece of the dead fish, ground it and strained it to get the liquid. He poured this liquid into the aquarium. This time there was no live fish to communicate and no dead fish to scare the others away. But the reaction was exactly the same.

The answer finally came to Frisch — the fish were reacting to the smell of danger and death.

When the scales of fish are injured, a scent is released that makes others in the shoal aware of impending danger. It is a soluble chemical with amino acid that is picked up easily by nasal lobes in fish. As soon as a predatory fish clasps and injures a smaller fish and as soon as its teeth injure the scales of the smaller fish, this chemical oozes out and warns the others to ‘stay away, buddies’.

This is common even in tadpoles. If one is slightly injured or feels scared, it releases a chemical compound into the water. Subsequently, the other tadpoles flee or hide. After 20 minutes, they come back to their previous positions as by then the chemicals dissolve ceases to scare the others.

The ‘fear chemicals’ released by rats stay for a longer time. A rat trap in which a rat died casts a spell on other rats because as much as you try to lure them into the trap with the most delicious of baits, they will not go near it.

Of course we are not talking about magic here. Just before dying, the hapless rat released what might have been a droplet of danger-essence, which is enough to warn off and save others. Not all creatures run away from danger. Some prefer to attack danger. For instance, why do bees attack people approaching a hive? Bees might not even be able to see you when you approach, but within minutes, hive-mates come together like Spartans to resist an attack! Let me explain how.

When a bee stings a person, not only does the sting of the bee stay inside the person, a gland secreting warning chemicals is also torn off and hangs from the sting. That bee dies but succeeds in pinpointing the enemy and the other bees unleash their attack. This is mostly true for wasps also. But they spray the enemy with chemicals instead and then attack the targeted enemy.

Upon smelling danger, some species of ants take their larva and hide or flee. Many others attack instead. The mechanism of action in ants is a little different. The warning chemicals released by an individual ant takes approximately 13 seconds to spread to a distance of 6 cm, after which the scent starts to fade out.

After 35 seconds, the scent ceases to exist. If there is no second bout of warning chemicals released, then it is assumed that the danger is not life threatening.

Such short bouts of warning chemicals often come in handy in an otherwise busy hive-life. For instance, if a stranger ant suddenly comes into the hive, a warning chemical is released and ants within a radius of 6 cm come together to oust the stranger.

The entire hive does not need to panic from such an insignificant incident. In case of danger of a much larger magnitude, several bouts of warning chemicals are released that spreads to the entire hive. What follows is a ‘social gathering’ to take action. So now you know how fish warn their cohabitants in the same territory about the dangers lurking in the vicinity.