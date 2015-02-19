Home Cities Bengaluru

BDA Blames State for Acting Against Affidavit

The HC pulled up the Bangalore Water Supply And Sewerage Board and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike for poor progress.

Published: 19th February 2015 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2015 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Wednesday informed the High Court that it was not at fault for the new provisions in the zoning regulations. It said that the state government had incorporated some provisions in the Zoning Regulations of Bengaluru of the Revised Master Plan-2015 (Amendment) Regulations 2014 in contrary to an affidavit filed before the court.

The court was hearing a public interest petition filed by Namma Bengaluru Foundation and four others, challenging the notification issued on December 11, 2014. They suspected the amendments were due to pressure from real estate lobbies.

The counsel representing the BDA told the court that it had sent a draft of the amendments to the state as per the affidavit filed before the court. But the government was at fault for adding provisions before issuing the notification.

The state’s counsel told the division bench comprising Chief Justice D H Waghela and Justice Ram Mohan Reddy that objections were invited before issuing the notification and they were considered before issuing the final notification.

Affidavit Sought on Killing of Dogs

The High Court directed advocate N P Amrutesh, who had filed a PIL against the alleged merciless killing of about 700 stray dogs in Mandya, to file an affidavit stating that he had gone to the town to inquire about the deaths.

After sterilisation, stray dogs should be released at the place where they were captured. But about 700 dogs were killed, he said. The Municipality contended that it had released the dogs.

‘Why Didn’t You Act Against Doctors?’ 

The High Court on Wednesday directed the Karnataka State Government Medical Officers’ Association to submit a copy of its resolution which stated that the doctors had taken leave last year to tender their resignation without causing  inconvenience to the public. The doctors went on a strike in October 2014.

The court questioned the state government as to why it did not enforce the law against the striking doctors when the counsel representing the state had informed the bench that the state can take action against the doctors for indulging in strike as per Section 8 of the Karnataka State Civil Services (Prevention of Strikes) Act.

Hearing the PIL filed by advocate N P Amrutesh against the strike by doctors, the division bench observed that the strike was against Article 21 (protection of life) of the Constitution.

Lakes Neglected: Officials Pulled Up

The High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Bangalore Water Supply And Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for poor progress on blocking UGD outlets that are connected to the city’s lakes.

In the last 45 days, the civic bodies have blocked only six such outlets, connected to storm water drains that lead to three lakes in the city.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DH Waghela and Justice Ram Mohan Reddy directed Ramakrishna, chief engineer, Waste Water Management, BWSSB, to submit a progress report on March 5. Counsel representing BWSSB said that the civic body has identified  182 lakes in the city and will deal with the matter in a phased manner.

Work will be taken up on war-footing to block all the outlets, Ramakrishna said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp