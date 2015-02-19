BDA Blames State for Acting Against Affidavit

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Wednesday informed the High Court that it was not at fault for the new provisions in the zoning regulations. It said that the state government had incorporated some provisions in the Zoning Regulations of Bengaluru of the Revised Master Plan-2015 (Amendment) Regulations 2014 in contrary to an affidavit filed before the court.

The court was hearing a public interest petition filed by Namma Bengaluru Foundation and four others, challenging the notification issued on December 11, 2014. They suspected the amendments were due to pressure from real estate lobbies.

The counsel representing the BDA told the court that it had sent a draft of the amendments to the state as per the affidavit filed before the court. But the government was at fault for adding provisions before issuing the notification.

The state’s counsel told the division bench comprising Chief Justice D H Waghela and Justice Ram Mohan Reddy that objections were invited before issuing the notification and they were considered before issuing the final notification.

Affidavit Sought on Killing of Dogs

The High Court directed advocate N P Amrutesh, who had filed a PIL against the alleged merciless killing of about 700 stray dogs in Mandya, to file an affidavit stating that he had gone to the town to inquire about the deaths.

After sterilisation, stray dogs should be released at the place where they were captured. But about 700 dogs were killed, he said. The Municipality contended that it had released the dogs.

‘Why Didn’t You Act Against Doctors?’

The High Court on Wednesday directed the Karnataka State Government Medical Officers’ Association to submit a copy of its resolution which stated that the doctors had taken leave last year to tender their resignation without causing inconvenience to the public. The doctors went on a strike in October 2014.

The court questioned the state government as to why it did not enforce the law against the striking doctors when the counsel representing the state had informed the bench that the state can take action against the doctors for indulging in strike as per Section 8 of the Karnataka State Civil Services (Prevention of Strikes) Act.

Hearing the PIL filed by advocate N P Amrutesh against the strike by doctors, the division bench observed that the strike was against Article 21 (protection of life) of the Constitution.

Lakes Neglected: Officials Pulled Up

The High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Bangalore Water Supply And Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for poor progress on blocking UGD outlets that are connected to the city’s lakes.

In the last 45 days, the civic bodies have blocked only six such outlets, connected to storm water drains that lead to three lakes in the city.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice DH Waghela and Justice Ram Mohan Reddy directed Ramakrishna, chief engineer, Waste Water Management, BWSSB, to submit a progress report on March 5. Counsel representing BWSSB said that the civic body has identified 182 lakes in the city and will deal with the matter in a phased manner.

Work will be taken up on war-footing to block all the outlets, Ramakrishna said.