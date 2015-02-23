RICHMOND ROAD:It’s not hard to spot Prema aka Mary — she is surrounded by the bounding street dogs she feeds, using her monthly income of Rs 600.

A domestic help, Mary spends Rs 32 every morning to buy on one-and-a-half litres of milk for them, while vendors from Johnson Market usually make it a point to save some meat and scraps for the dogs’ lunch. On days when they have nothing, her neighbour prepares rice, and soup using leftover bones. In the evenings, she feeds them biscuits.

Side-stepping the water on the street, not to wet her bare feet, she says, “Now and then, residents here give leftovers or some money. But it’s never enough if I need to take care of all these dogs.”

And all these dogs are a bunch of about 10 that wander the streets surrounding Richmond Road, near Baldwin’s Boys School back gate. While she knows all of them by sight, you can tell the ones she has adopted apart by the colourful ribbons around their necks.

Saviour of the dogs

Deena Nagesh, a housewife who tries to look out for strays during her spare time, spotted Prema about eight years ago. “I used to drop my son to school every day, and on the way I used to notice Mary, feeding dogs on the road, and how they would faithfully follow her around,” she says. Now, she’s a regular visitor here.

While the dogs have managed to find a refuge in Mary, she herself has no home to go back to every evening, nor has she any relatives to speak of. She sleeps every night at the verandah of the Union Bank building close to the only house she works at now. “But she isn’t supposed to stay there during the bank’s working hours,” Deena says.

“Not many people want to hire a woman my age,” says the 66-year-old, who until around four years ago would visit up to 10 houses a day. It was at one of these houses that she was given the name Mary. The name has stuck on.

Ask her about herself, and you learn that she was brought to Bengaluru from her hometown, Kannur, by a nun in 1979. Since then, she has gone from house to house working as a maid, living with different families to keep a roof over her head. Now, picks rags and recyclable waste as well, to supplement her income.