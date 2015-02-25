BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday asked the High Court Legal Services Cell (HCLSA) to suggest ways to bring down the cases of missing children in the State.

A division bench of Chief Justice D H Waghela and Justice Ram Mohan Reddy asked the HCLSC to discuss with respondents and draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding dealing with cases of missing children. The court was appalled that the state ranked number four in the country as regards cases of missing children.

The HCLSC had sought directions from the court to improve investigations, trials and also conditions in observation homes in the state. It also asked for the special courts to handle cases of missing children effectively.

Notice to Pollution Control Board

The High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Pollution Control Board and the Principal Conservator of Forests, Department of Forests regarding the installation of high tension wires in Kodagu area.

The project involved the setting up of high tension wires of 440 kV to supply power to many areas including parts of Kerala and also Mangalore. As part of this project the Power Grid Corporation of India was given responsibility to set up the high tension wires.

On Tuesday, a division Bench comprising of Chief Justice D H Waghela and Justice Ram Mohan Reddy was hearing a petition filed by Kaveri Sene, a social awareness and activist group. The petition claimed that the project would harm the ecology of the Kodagu belt and also have serious environmental complications. The petition also mentions that the an expert panel has categorised the Kodagu area as eco-sensitive.