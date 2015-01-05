Home Cities Bengaluru

CPS Organises Commerce Expo

CHENNAI: The Department of Commerce in Chennai Public School, Thirumazhisai, organised Commerce Expo’14 recently.

“The idea behind the expo was to encourage students to pick the field as a career option,” said Madan Kumar, HoD of Economics.

Chief guest L Venketasan, general manager of Sundaram Finance Ltd, said, “Knowledge alone will not help. Students need to possess life skills to face the world.”

The students, dressed in formals, skilfully explained various concepts of the multi-faceted commerce world.

“It was very informative. They cleared a lot of ambiguity that I had about the field. I am surely going to pick the stream for my higher studies,” said a student.

The exhibition fetched good reviews and was declared a success, thanks to the students’ hearty involvement and the support of the faculty.

