Man Booked After Son Runs Over Kid

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: The city traffic police have registered a case against Aiyyan Dore, father of 19-year-old Naveen Kumar, who was riding a two-wheeler that was involved in a fatal accident in Girinagar on Friday.

Ten-year-old Samarth succumbed to injuries sustained after being hit by the motorcycle near his house.

As Naveen had no licence and the vehicle was registered in his father’s name, the latter was booked.

As per rules, the owner of a vehicle cannot allow any person to drive the vehicle without a driving licence (DL). For instance, if son/daughter who has no licence is driving a vehicle owned by parent, the latter can be prosecuted though he/she may not be present at the time of the offence.

A traffic police official said those without valid driving licence should not be allowed to ride/drive vehicles. In case they do, action will be initiated against those violating the traffic rule and also against those in whose name the vehicle is registered.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B Dayananda told Express, “There will be no mercy against those riding two-wheelers without licence and those riding in dangerous and negligent manner. Traffic police can arrest such people if they are involved in accidents. However, this is a bailable offence.”

He said they will intensify their drive against traffic violators, especially those involved in rash driving and drag racing. “Special drives will be conducted on weekends. FIRs will be registered and stern action taken against such offenders,” he warned. The department will also take footage from CCTVs installed at many places in the city to take action against people who put the lives of others at risk.

After the recent blast on Church Street, the city police are taking measures to install CCTVs across the city and these will also help traffic police officials take action against those violating traffic rules.

Residents Stage Protest

On Sunday, residents of Girinagar, including parents and relatives of Samarth, who died in the accident, staged a protest in front of Girinagar police station demanding action against the accused.