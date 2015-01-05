CHENNAI: Vrintrepid, an NGO focused on the uplift of students, conducted a free educational camp in Thiruninravur for students who will be writing the Higher Secondary public examination.

The camp began at 9.30 am with the singing of Tamizh Thai Vazhthu, the official Tamil song of the government of Tamil Nadu.

T Malarvizhi, district educational officer of Thiruvallur, gave a motivating speech. She advised students to concentrate on their studies and gave them important examination guidance.

More than 200 students, teachers and parents participated in the camp. Vrintrepid president D Joshua gave students some tips and suggestions. Career guidance was provided and motivating videos were shown.

Mementoes were presented to the guests by Saravanan, secretary of Vrintrepid.