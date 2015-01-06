Home Cities Bengaluru

Film Release Squabble: Police Quiz Actor Vijay for Over 1 Hour

Published: 06th January 2015 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2015 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Monday questioned actor Duniya Vijay for allegedly making threat calls to film producer Jayanna over the release of his latest film.

Vijay’s film Jackson is slated to be released soon and he is said to be particular that it be showcased at Kapali theatre, which has been leased by Jayanna.

Police said Jayanna had approached a senior police officer and orally complained about Vijay’s threat.

Jayanna told police that Vijay had called him on Saturday and  quarrelled over the film’s release at the theatre, which is set to screen Upendra’s Shivam.

Upset over this, Vijay had threatened Jayanna and allegedly sent his assistants to beat up the theatre staff. Based on the complaint, ACP Ravikumar questioned Vijay for more than an hour.

During the interrogation, Vijay questioned why Jayanna had complained to the police when he could have approached the Film Chamber instead.

He said the allegation that he had sent his assistants to beat up the theatre staff was baseless.

No case has been registered so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp