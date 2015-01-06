Film Release Squabble: Police Quiz Actor Vijay for Over 1 Hour

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Monday questioned actor Duniya Vijay for allegedly making threat calls to film producer Jayanna over the release of his latest film.

Vijay’s film Jackson is slated to be released soon and he is said to be particular that it be showcased at Kapali theatre, which has been leased by Jayanna.

Police said Jayanna had approached a senior police officer and orally complained about Vijay’s threat.

Jayanna told police that Vijay had called him on Saturday and quarrelled over the film’s release at the theatre, which is set to screen Upendra’s Shivam.

Upset over this, Vijay had threatened Jayanna and allegedly sent his assistants to beat up the theatre staff. Based on the complaint, ACP Ravikumar questioned Vijay for more than an hour.

During the interrogation, Vijay questioned why Jayanna had complained to the police when he could have approached the Film Chamber instead.

He said the allegation that he had sent his assistants to beat up the theatre staff was baseless.

No case has been registered so far.