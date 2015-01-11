Step Up H1N1 Awareness: Khader

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Health Minister U T Khader has directed the officials of Health Department to step up programmes on information, education and communication about swine flu (H1N1) among the public. The move comes in the wake of the recent death of a person due to swine flu in Tumakuru district.

The minister also plans to take up the issue during the monthly review meeting.

Speaking to Express, Khader said, “In any area where a case is detected, health officials will be asked to conduct surveillance activity and refer the patients to super-specialty hospitals for anti-virus drugs.”

However, Dr H C Ramesh, Director, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services said, “We have not received any information on swine flu cases.”

Swine flu is an air-borne infection which usually shows up in the winter season, but may afflict people at other times too. Travelers should be cautious. If a patient has the infection for a week, then his lungs become very stiff and it may even lead to multi-organ failure. Said Dr Shiva Prasad, HoD, Intensive Care Unit, Narayana Health City.

On January 4, a patient, Nagaraj (28), from Tumakuru, collapsed two days after his marriage and was taken to a local hospital and later moved to Narayana Health City. “He was put on ventilator and extra corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for oxygen supply to the lungs, but advancement of the virus led to multi-organ failure,” said Dr Prasad.

Any flu-like symptoms should not be taken lightly, he cautioned.