Home Cities Bengaluru

Step Up H1N1 Awareness: Khader

The move comes after the recent death of a person due to swine flu in Tumakuru

Published: 11th January 2015 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2015 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: Health Minister U T Khader has directed the officials of Health Department to step up programmes on information, education and communication about swine flu (H1N1) among the public. The move comes in the wake of the recent death of a person due to swine flu in Tumakuru district.

Awareness.jpgThe minister also plans to take up the issue during the monthly review meeting.

Speaking to Express, Khader said, “In any area where a case is detected, health officials will be asked to conduct surveillance activity and refer the patients to super-specialty hospitals for anti-virus drugs.”

However, Dr H C Ramesh, Director, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services said, “We have not received any information on swine flu cases.”

Awareness1.JPGSwine flu is an air-borne infection which usually shows up in the winter season, but may afflict people at other times too. Travelers should be cautious. If a patient has the infection for a week, then his lungs become very stiff and it may even lead to multi-organ failure. Said Dr Shiva Prasad, HoD, Intensive Care Unit, Narayana Health City.

On January 4, a patient, Nagaraj (28), from Tumakuru, collapsed two days after his marriage and was taken to a local hospital and later moved to Narayana Health City. “He was put on ventilator and extra corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for oxygen supply to the lungs, but advancement of the virus led to multi-organ failure,” said Dr Prasad.

Any flu-like symptoms should not be taken lightly, he cautioned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp