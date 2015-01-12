Hong Kong Varsity Holds Interviews

Express News Service By

QUEEN'S ROAD: The University of Hong Kong, a world-renowned research-led university founded in 1911, conducted admission interviews for its undergraduate courses in the city on Sunday.

Over 60 aspirants participated in the day-long event which also had knowledge-sharing sessions with experts from the university. This is the first time the university has conducted admissions interviews in India, said Prof John Spinks, senior adviser to the president, University of Hong Kong.

The visit to Bengaluru was preceded by two similar events in Delhi and Mumbai.

In total, the university has met over 200 students from the country. The University of Hong Kong currently has around 200 Indian students, including undergraduates and post-graduates.