Shweta Believes Fashion Lies in Simplicity

A Sharadhaa By

Shweta Pandit religiously following a beauty regimen even in the days before she entered tinsel town. The Paramathma star believes in keeping it simple both on and off screen. “As an actress, I have to wear what is mostly given to me and I am lucky that so far, I have always had good costumes. Apart from my onscreen avatars, I also like to present myself nicely off-screen. I have always liked to keep it simple even while going out. My mantra is quite casual and neither do I like a very elaborate or complicated outfit, nor do I fancy wearing jarring and shiny clothes. I am quite comfortable in a casual tee with a good pair of jeans and my wardrobe is full of cotton shirts and pants because they look and feel good,” says Shweta.

For Shweta, white is the predominant colour in her wardrobe and now with summer around the corner, she is stocking up on her collection of whites that will help her keep cool during the hotter months. “In winter, I usually wrap myself up in a good jacket. Basically, according to me, anything that is simple and well cut is fashionable.

Shweta also relies mostly on moisturisers to keep her naturally flawless skin hydrated. She also reveals her beauty secrets for the summer. “It is obvious that you have to wear a lot of sunscreen which is above SPF 40 to protect your skin. I always carry an umbrella while I am going for shoots. I prefer to cover myself with a good scarf, and that seems to have become a larger trend today. Try to expose yourself to direct sunlight as little as possible and use a good moisturiser at the end of day. I make sure that I don’t burden my face with heavy makeup. There was a time when I used to believe that make up is what makes us look good on screen. But my dermatologist said that it cannot work on a regular basis as it blocks the skin and clogs the pores. Wearing less makeup and sticking to your natural look is the best,” she says.

Shweta loves wearing heels for a party or while attending an event, but only for the duration of the function. “I usually carry my flats with me and wear the heels as I enter the event. I don’t prefer walking on heels as it affects your spinal health,” she says.

The actress whose other passions include trekking, feels that a fit life is the key to real beauty. “Your lifestyle does matter and your body reflects how you take care of it,” she says.

Shweta’s bag essentials include a lip balm, shades, a moisturiser, wet wipes and a scarf.