9-yr-old Dies in Freak Accident

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: In a freak accident, a nine-year-old girl died after she was strangulated while playing with a dupatta at her house.

The incident was reported in Mico Layout police limits earlier this week.

The deceased is Sheetal, daughter of Nagaraj, a manager at a private hospital, and Geetha, a housewife. She was a third standard student at a private school. According to the police, Sheetal was playing with the dupatta after returning from school on Monday evening. The dupatta got entangled around her neck. Her mother had gone out while her grandfather was sitting outside the house at the time.