BENGALURU: A traffic policeman was injured grievously when a speeding van jumped signal and knocked him down at Konanakunte junction on Kanakpura road on Wednesday.

According to the police, at 11.30 am, assistant sub-inspector Guruswamy (52), attached to the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police, was manning traffic at the junction with ASI Krishnaiah when a recklessly driven Maruti van jumped signal. Guruswamy tried to stop the driver, but was knocked down. Though some motorists chased him, the driver managed to escape.

However, they managed to note down the number of the vehicle and informed the police. Passersby rushed Guruswamy to a hospital, where his condition is stabilising. A senior police officer said the vehicle has been traced to Jayendra Reddy, a resident of Doddakallasandra.