BENGALURU:Five people were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a youngster in Hulimavu earlier this week.

Rajesh (20) of Kalkere was stabbed during a fight among a group of boys over a no ball while playing cricket on a ground near Basavanapura on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as Velu, Kannan, Santhosh, Vinod and Manjunath.

According to the city police, the youngsters had come to the ground to enjoy the Sunday with a game of cricket. A fight over a no ball soon escalated, and the youths came to blows using their bats and wickets. In the melee, Rajesh was stabbed. Although his friends rushed him to a nearby hospital, he succumbed.

5 B’deshis Rescued from Sex Racket

The Central Crime Branch on Friday raided a house in K R Puram and rescued five Bangladeshi women, including a minor, from a prostitution racket.

The house was located in Munneshwara Layout of Aiyappa Nagar.

The raid was conducted following a tip off from an NGO called Talash.

Habib Sheikh, 46, Thorikal Islam, 25, from Bangladesh and Ruman Mondal, 20, from Kolkata were arrested by the Central Crime Branch for trafficking and running the brothel.

None of the Bangladeshis — neither the accused nor the rescued women — had passports or visas or any documentation to prove their visit to India.

The NGO had received information about the racket from a minor girl, who was also from Bangladesh, whom they had rescued in Kengeri earlier this month.

When Talash counselled the girl, she told them that she along with other women were brought to Bengaluru by the accused, who promised to get them employed as domestic help.

The accused had said that no passport or visa was required to come to the city.

Habib Sheikh had been arrested two years ago for a similar offence by the Bengaluru police.

Goonda Act Against Repeat Offender

The South division police have booked a 20-year-old man under the Goonda Act.

The accused is Sanjay Kumar, son of late Sridhar. He has numerous cases registered against him in Cottonpet, Chamarajpet, Shankarapuram and other police stations.

He was allegedly involved in dacoity, robbery, attempt to murder and assault. Kumar has been sent to jail numerous times, but always got out on bail and continued his illegal activities, according to DCP (South) B S Lokesh Kumar.