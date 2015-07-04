QUEEN'S ROAD: Sangam 2015, the annual music festival of The Shankar Mahadevan Academy, will be held today at Vivanta By Taj, MG Road.

Inaugurated yesterday, the festival celebrates the achievements of the academy and brings its diverse community of students, teachers, partners and employees together. The students get to sing together, watch senior artistes perform, interact with one another, learn and have fun.

According to the academy, they have also showcased exceptional talent to perform individually, which is a huge motivation for all upcoming artistes. This year, the academy also hosted a Meera Bai and Thyagaraja contest and the winner would get an opportunity to sing with Shankar Mahadevan at the event. Apart from this, students get to spend time with the noted singer and composer, interact, riyaaz and take home fond memories.

Shankar Mahadevan, founder and director of the academy, said, “Five years ago, I started this academy to bring the joy of music into the lives of people. In the subsequent years, we’ve been able to reach people all around the world through our online platform. And Sangam brings this global family together in one place. I am keen to meet all our teachers who strive endlessly to touch the lives of their students through their music. I am also looking forward to the students’ performances and my riyaaz session with them. Hindustani, Karnatak, light music — it is going to be a true sangam of the different colours of music!”

Sridhar Ranganathan, founder and CEO, added, “When we first launched the academy, I wanted to revolutionise the traditional way of learning music by leveraging technology and bringing it online for the masses to be able to enjoy it from every corner of the world. In the last five years, this family has grown to have a presence in 47 countries, with over 50 teachers and nearly 5,000 students. Sangam gives me a chance to meet all those who help the academy spread the joy of music.”

About the academy

Started in March 2011, the academy offers online music courses that enable students across the world to learn from the comfort of their homes.

Over the past four years, a number of courses including Hindi movie songs, devotional songs, music for children and voice gym, apart from the flagship Karnatak and Hindustani classical music courses, have been launched.

The academy has a presence in 47 countries and has conducted over 36,000 virtual classes so far. The total student strength is over 5,000 across online, school and corporate and affiliate categories.