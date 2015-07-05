BENGALURU:Central Crime Branch police on Friday arrested three people on charges of attempting to rob passersby on the Tumakuru-Bengaluru highway.

The accused have been identified as Hemanth Kumar (32) of Basaveshwara Nagar, Padmanabha (29) and Gangadhar (40) of Rajajinagar and Anand (43) of Pattegarapalya.

Hemanth was involved in attempt to murder, robbery and other crimes in several police stations limits. He had been absconding all this while.

Based on a tip-off, police arrested the accused from the highway when they were hatching a plan to rob passersby. A car and weapons have been recovered from them. A case has been registered at Peenya police station.