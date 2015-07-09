BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Tuesday busted a domestic LPG cylinder racket and arrested four people in this connection.

The racket involves sale of refilled domestic LPG cylinders in the black market.

The accused are Bhavaralal, Kenram and Mothilal, all residents of Magondanahalli in K R Puram, and Yogesh of Kalkere village.

Yogesh was a delivery boy with Indane gas agency in Ramamurthynagar. He used to refill domestic cylinders and sell these at `800 per unit. Acting on a tip-off, CCB police arrested Yogesh when he was taking four cylinders to a house in Netravati Layout.

In a raid on the house, CCB and Avalahalli police seized 43 domestic cylinders and 229 cylinders (5 kg and 14.2 kg) were stored, and arrested the others.

Police have also seized a goods vehicle and four mopeds which were used for the transportation of cylinders, cash of `3,340 and mobile phones.