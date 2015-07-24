BENGALURU:The state government has decided to take back its application seeking a clarification on the Supreme Court order that BBMP elections be held within eight weeks.

The application had sought to know when the countdown for the eight weeks began: the day of the court order (July 3) or the poll date earlier announced by the State Election Commission (July 28). Political observers say the Congress government is trying its best to postpone elections. The party feels inadequately prepared to wrest the civic agency from the BJP, which had won last time, they argue.

The Siddaramaiah government is now banking on Governor Vajubhai Vala approving the BBMP Restructuring Bill, already passed by the Assembly.

“We filed the application in the Supreme Court on July 20 and wanted it to be heard the very next day. Since it was listed for hearing on July 27, we have decided to withdraw it and prepare for elections,” Brijesh Kalappa, the government’s legal advisor in Delhi, told Express.

District-in-charge Minister Ramalinga Reddy told Express the government had only two options. “If the governor signs the Bill, the Act comes into force, the present BBMP ceases to exist, and the question of elections does not arise,” he said. “If he does not sign it, the government has to prepare for the elections.”

Earlier, the State Election Commission had announced BBMP elections on July 28. The government approached the apex court seeking more time on the grounds that fresh ward reservation and delimitation had yet to be taken up. In response, the court had ordered on July 3 that elections be held within eight weeks.

The State Election Commission, meanwhile, had announced a new calendar of events, with August 22 being the election date.

