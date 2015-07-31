BENGALURU: As many as 738 central projects, worth Rs 150 crore, have incurred cost overruns of at least Rs 2.07 crore till January 2015, said Dr M P Sukumaran Nair, director, Centre for Green Technology and Management, on Thursday.

Speaking at the Indian Technology Congress, he said, while the original cost of the projects was Rs 9.77 crore, the anticipated completion cost was Rs 11.84 crore. He said the governments’ indifference towards the delay is to be blamed for this.

He said the PPP model, which was proposed to address such constraints, too has failed as large-scale, long-gestation projects have been either delayed or abandoned under the model. There is no shortage of finance to complete the projects, he said.

Obsolete technology, conflict of interest in decision-making, inadequate reviews and bureaucratic delays are some of the reasons hampering the projects, he said.

‘Policy on Innovation Must’

Prof H P Khincha, chairperson, Karnataka State Innovation Council, voiced his concern on how lack of an innovation policy would adversely affect the country.

Khincha said knowledge gained by engineering graduates is rendered obsolete even before they pass out of colleges and called for a system that ensures continuous learning.