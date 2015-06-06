BENGALURU: Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy on Friday said the authorities should provide gas masks to people to protect themselves from increasing levels of air pollution in the city.

He was speaking at an event organised by Jayanagar Assembly Constituency Senior Citizen’s Forum at R V Dental College.

Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa said planting of trees should be done in a proper manner as unplanned planting of trees had led to the uprooting of several of them in the recent rains.

Writer Marula Siddappa shared an experience with the audience to emphasise upon wrong attitudes.

“One of my friends, who was a retired engineer, asked the contractor of a road about the hazardous sewage floating on the road to which the contractor harshly replied that the road belonged to the government and that he should not grumble,” he said.