BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Friday informed Upa Lokayukta Justice Subhash B Adi that it has formed layouts comprising 3,541 sites on 388.13 acres of the total 670.13 acres coming under 23 lakes.

Therefore, Justice Adi directed Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner V Shankar to verify whether the remaining 282 acres has been encroached upon or is available as lake bed.

BDA Commissioner T Sham Bhat, who appeared in person for the hearing, informed the Upa Lokayukta that BDA has formed layouts on 23 lakes. Sham Bhat further said it had notified acquisition of 16 lakes for formation of layouts out of 23 lakes and the same was approved by the Urban Development Department. No acquisition was made of the remaining seven lakes.

The authority has developed 3,541 sites excluding parks, playgrounds, civic amenities, roads, etc, on 388.13 acres, he said. The remaining 282 acres was not utilised, he added.

Justice Adi said that any action proposed by the government, either to protect the encroachers over the lake area or to demolish all — including the layout formed by BDA, BBMP or public authority for private person or organisation — such protection should be in concurrence with the existing laws and the decision of the Supreme Court and High Court of Karnataka.

“Any discrimination in the matter of extending protection or taking action in the name of protecting the lakes or otherwise, may invite serious legal complications,” he said.

Referring to the government not responding on the decision to form layouts on tank beds, Justice Adi said that government should consider the legal consequences as well as public interest before taking any decision on the matter.

“I was informed that the Legislative Committee on Lakes Encroachment is likely to prepare a report within a week. In such an event, it is appropriate to wait for the report. Any decision taken must be legally sustainable,” he said.

“Since the authorities could not be present today due to various reasons, the enquiry on this complaint is adjourned to June 30 to enable the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Principal Secretary and Revenue Department to submit a decision on the matter,” he ordered.