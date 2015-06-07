22 Gold Bars Seized From Jet Airways Aircraft Loo

Express News Service By

MANGALURU: Twenty-two gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh hidden in the toilet of a Jet Airways flight were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Mangalore International Airport on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that gold was being smuggled in Jet Airways from Dubai to Mangaluru, the DRI sleuths swung into action.

The gold was supposed to be retrieved later by a domestic passenger boarding at Mangaluru. The DRI found two packets containing 22 gold bars with foreign seals. Each bar weighed 100 grams.