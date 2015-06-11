BENGALURU: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday informed the High Court that it will have to face contempt of court for violation of the three-month deadline given by the Supreme Court to hold elections to Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), if the interlocutory applications (IAs) on delimitation of wards are allowed.

During the hearing by Justice B V Nagarathna, K N Phanindra, representing SEC, appealed to the court to dismiss the IAs filed by the state government as well as Karnataka Commission for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (KCSS), saying that the election process is set in motion.

“If the IAs are allowed, SEC will need three months’ time to prepare fresh voters list as per the delimitation. If so, SEC will have to face the threat of contempt of court for violation of the Supreme Court order which directed the state to hold elections to BBMP within three months. Already, one month has passed and the SEC is ready to hold election by the last week of July and complete the process by first week of August. Hence, IAs are liable to be quashed,” he appealed.

On the IA filed by KCSS, Phanindra argued that it will not benefit much as only two seats can be increased for Scheduled Tribe category as the total number of wards cannot go beyond 200. Around 23 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes. With this, the interests of SCs and STs is adequately protected. They will not be benefitted much even if delimitation is carried out as per the urban population shown in 2011 Census, he said.

On hearing this, Justice B V Nagarathna sought to know from Additional Advocate General A S Ponnanna the time needed to issue fresh ward-wise reservation list.

The petitioners (former corporators) have also filed objections to the IAs filed by the government and KCSS to modify the order pronounced by the single-judge bench on March 30 with regard to the delimitation of wards.

Principal Secy Told to Appear in Court

The High Court on Wednesday directed the Principal Secretary to the medical education department to appear in court on Thursday. Hearing petitions filed by nearly 100 medical graduates, a division bench of Justice N Kumar and Justice B Sreenivase Gowda asked the principal secretary to appear in person and clarify why the petitioners are not allowed to participate in the last round of counselling for post-graduate medical seats. Venugopal and others have filed petitions seeking directions to either allow them to appear in the casual round of counselling for residual seats or conduct fresh counselling.